Alliance Trust PLC : Directorate change

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

21 December 2016

It is with great sadness that the Board of Alliance Trust PLC announces the death on 17 December 2016 of Rory Macnamara after a period of illness.



Rory joined the Board in June 2015 and, although only serving for a relatively short time on the Board, his contribution was valued by his fellow Directors. The thoughts of the Board, and all those connected with the Company, are with his family at this difficult time.

Enquiries

Ian Anderson, Assistant Company Secretary Alliance Trust PLC Tel: 01382321238

