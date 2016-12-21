Erweiterte Funktionen



Alliance Trust PLC : Directorate change




21.12.16 10:18
dpa-AFX


ALLIANCE TRUST PLC


21 December 2016


It is with great sadness that the Board of Alliance Trust PLC announces the death on 17 December 2016 of Rory Macnamara after a period of illness.

  Rory joined the Board in June 2015 and, although only serving for a relatively short time on the Board, his contribution was valued by his fellow Directors.  The thoughts of the Board, and all those connected with the Company, are with his family at this difficult time.


Enquiries


Ian Anderson, Assistant Company Secretary Alliance Trust PLC Tel: 01382321238










This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R5


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


