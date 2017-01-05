Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.





+--------------+-------------+-----------------+-------------+-----------------+



|Director |Purchase date|Number of shares |Price paid |Resultant | | | |purchased |per share (£)|interest in | | | | | |shares |

|Gregor Stewart|04.01.17 |84 |6.45 |24,927 |

+--------------+-------------+-----------------+-------------+-----------------++--------------+-------------+-----------------+-------------+-----------------+

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

+-----+------------------------------------------------------------------------+



| 1. |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

| a. |Name |Gregor Stewart |

| 2. |Reason for notification |

| a. |Position/Status |Non-Executive Director |

| a. |Initial notification/Amendment |Increase in beneficial interest | | | |following purchase of shares | | | |(within Individual Savings Account| | | |pursuant to regular standing | | | |instruction). |

| 3. |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

| a. |Name |Alliance Trust PLC |

| a. |LEI |213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55 |

| 4. |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type | | |of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) | | |each place where transactions have been conducted |

| a. |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each | | |instrument, type of instrument |in Alliance Trust PLC |

| |Identification code |Identification code for Alliance | | | |Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98 |

| a. |Nature of transaction |Purchase of Ordinary Shares |

| a. |Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |£6.45 |84 |

| a. |Aggregated Information |Not applicable - Single | | | |transaction | | | * Aggregated volume | | | | * Price | |

| a. |Date of transaction |04 January 2017 |

| a. |Place of transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market| | | |(XLON) |

+-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+--------+-------------------------+| | +--------+-------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+--------+-------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------++-----+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------+

+----------------------+--------------------+



| Name of contact | Ian Anderson |

| Telephone Number | +44 (0)1382 321238 |

| Date of notification | 05 January 2017 |

+----------------------+--------------------++----------------------+--------------------++----------------------+--------------------+

