Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Announcement of Director's interests in securities by Alliance Trust PLC
Director's interests in securities
Name of Company Alliance Trust PLC
Name of Director Clare Dobie
Type of Transaction Purchase of shares to meet the minimum Director's qualifying shareholding requirement contained in the Articles of Association of the Company
Reason for Notification A transaction required to be notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1) (a)
Class of Security Ordinary 2.5p shares
Name of registered holder Alliance Trust Savings Nominees Limited
Number of shares 3030
Price per share £6.318
Date and place of transaction 21 December 2016. UK.
Date Company Notified 21 December 2016.
Total share interests following this 3030 information:
Total percentage of issued class 0.0006% (all interests)
This notification does not relate to dealings by persons otherwise connected with the named director.
Name of contact Ian Anderson
Telephone Number +44 (0)1382 321238
Date of notification 21 December 2016
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,365 $
|7,20 $
|0,165 $
|+2,29%
|22.12./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B11V7W98
|A0JJ28
|7,48 $
|7,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,365 $
|+2,29%
|07.12.16