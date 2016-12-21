Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Announcement of Director's interests in securities by Alliance Trust PLC

Director's interests in securities

Name of Company Alliance Trust PLC

Name of Director Clare Dobie

Type of Transaction Purchase of shares to meet the minimum Director's qualifying shareholding requirement contained in the Articles of Association of the Company

Reason for Notification A transaction required to be notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1) (a)

Class of Security Ordinary 2.5p shares

Name of registered holder Alliance Trust Savings Nominees Limited

Number of shares 3030

Price per share £6.318

Date and place of transaction 21 December 2016. UK.

Date Company Notified 21 December 2016.

Total share interests following this 3030 information:

Total percentage of issued class 0.0006% (all interests)

This notification does not relate to dealings by persons otherwise connected with the named director.





Name of contact Ian Anderson

Telephone Number +44 (0)1382 321238

Date of notification 21 December 2016

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

B11V7W9R50

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM