Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding




21.12.16 17:14
dpa-AFX


Announcement of Director's interests in securities by Alliance Trust PLC



Director's interests in securities




Name of Company Alliance Trust PLC



Name of Director Clare Dobie



Type of Transaction Purchase of shares to meet the minimum Director's qualifying shareholding requirement contained in the Articles of Association of the Company



Reason for Notification A transaction required to be notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1) (a)



Class of Security Ordinary 2.5p shares



Name of registered holder Alliance Trust Savings Nominees Limited



Number of shares 3030



Price per share £6.318


Date and place of transaction 21 December 2016. UK.



Date Company Notified 21 December 2016.



Total share interests following this 3030 information:



Total percentage of issued class 0.0006% (all interests)


This notification does not relate to dealings by persons otherwise connected with the named director.



Name of contact Ian Anderson



Telephone Number +44 (0)1382 321238



Date of notification 21 December 2016









