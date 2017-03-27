Erweiterte Funktionen


Alliance Trust PLC : Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice




27.03.17
dpa-AFX


Alliance Trust PLC


ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND AGM NOTICE


Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.

morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


·      Annual Report and Accounts


·      Results Summary and Notice of AGM


The above documents are also available on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk






