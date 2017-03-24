Alliance Trust FY Pre-tax Profit Rises

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc.



(ATST.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 significantly increased to 641.94 million pounds from 146.24 million pounds in the prior year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year grew to 631.33 million pounds or 122.25 pence per share from 140.87 million pounds or 25.64 pence per share in the prior year.

Total income was 668.99 million pounds up from 201.44 million pounds last year.

Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 26.4% and Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return for the Trust of 21.5%.

The Board's current policy is to pay a progressive dividend and under normal market conditions to pay all net income received as ordinary dividends.

The ordinary dividend for 2016 will rise by 16% to 12.774p. A fourth interim dividend of 3.274p will be paid on 31 March 2017 to shareholders who were on the Company's share register on 10 March 2017.

