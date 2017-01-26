Erweiterte Funktionen



Alliance Data Systems Corporation Q4 Income Climbs 7%




26.01.17 13:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $270.5 million, or $4.67 per share. This was up from $253.9 million, or $4.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.83 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.


Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $270.5 Mln. vs. $253.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q4): $4.67 vs. $4.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.1% -Analysts Estimate: $4.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7.7 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
210,47 € 211,62 € -1,15 € -0,54% 26.01./14:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0185811082 934251 228,31 € 159,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		210,47 € -0,54%  11:03
Frankfurt 209,712 € +0,31%  13:41
München 212,93 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 227,26 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 209,848 € -0,55%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...