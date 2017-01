Alliance Data Systems Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Alliance Data Systems Corp.



(ADS) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2017.

