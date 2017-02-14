AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Reports 29% Rise In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $63.20 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $48.82 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $661.97 million. This was up from $606.37 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $63.20 Mln. vs. $48.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -Revenue (Q4): $661.97 Mln vs. $606.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%

