Erweiterte Funktionen



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Reports 29% Rise In Q4 Profit




14.02.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $63.20 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $48.82 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $661.97 million. This was up from $606.37 million last year.


AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $63.20 Mln. vs. $48.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -Revenue (Q4): $661.97 Mln vs. $606.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,44 € 22,485 € -0,045 € -0,20% 14.02./14:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01881G1067 A0JEGN 23,39 € 15,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 21,963 € +1,81%  09:15
NYSE 23,75 $ 0,00%  13.02.17
Berlin 22,44 € -0,20%  14:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...