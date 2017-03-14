Allergan To Receive Option To License Editas Medicine's Ocular Programs

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) and Editas Medicine, Inc.



(EDIT), a genome editing company, announced a strategic research and development alliance under which Allergan will receive exclusive access and the option to license up to five of Editas Medicine's genome-editing ocular programs, including its lead program for Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA10), which is currently in pre-clinical development.

Editas Medicine will receive an upfront payment of $90 million for the development of five candidate programs. Allergan will be responsible for development and commercialization of the optioned products, subject to Editas' option right to co-develop and co-promote up to two optioned products in the United States.

The agreement covers early stage, first-in-class ocular programs based on Editas Medicine's CRISPR genome editing platform, including CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1. CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a versatile tool that can be programmed to target specific stretches of genetic code and edit DNA at precise locations in the human genome. The technology allows researchers to permanently modify genes and has the potential to create medicines with a durable treatment effect.

"The CRISPR genome editing platform holds the potential to transform the treatment of many genetic and non-genetically derived diseases, including diseases and conditions of the eye," said David Nicholson, Chief Research and Development Officer, Allergan.

Editas Medicine has the potential to earn additional payments for achieving important near-term milestones specifically related to LCA10. The company will also be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones, as well as royalty payments on a per-program basis.

