Allergan To Acquire ZELTIQ For $2.475 Bln

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) and ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.



(ZLTQ) announced a definitive agreement under which Allergan has agreed to acquire ZELTIQ for $56.50 per share, or $2.475 billion. Allergan said the acquisition is immediately accretive and enhances global medical aesthetics portfolio with the addition of ZELTIQ's CoolSculpting System. The company currently anticipates closing the transaction in the second half of 2017.

The CoolSculpting System is FDA-cleared to affect appearance through lipolysis or reduction of unwanted fat using a patented cooling technology. CoolSculpting works by gently cooling targeted fat cells in the body to induce a natural, controlled elimination of fat cells without affecting surrounding tissue.

"By adding the best-in-class body contouring CoolSculpting System to our best-in-class facial aesthetics, plastic surgery and regenerative medicine offerings we are creating a world-class aesthetics business," said Brent Saunders, CEO of Allergan.

