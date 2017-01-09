Erweiterte Funktionen


Allergan Purchases Option Right To Acquire Lysosomal Therapeutics




09.01.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) and Lysosomal Therapeutics Inc.

announced that Allergan has purchased an exclusive option right to acquire LTI. Lysosomal Therapeutics is dedicated to small-molecule research and development in the field of neurodegeneration, yielding new treatment options for patients with severe neurological diseases. LTI's lead program targets Gaucher-related neurodegeneration, Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies.


LTI-291, LTI's lead program, aims to stimulate the activity of glucocerebrosidase (GCase) in the brain. Allergan purchased an option right directly from LTI shareholders to acquire LTI following completion of a Phase 1b trial for LTI-291. Allergan will also provide a separate upfront research and development payment.


Allergan and LTI will establish a joint development committee to oversee the development activities for LTI-291. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Immunic verstärkt Management T [...]
15:10 , dpa-AFX
ACRON: Director/PDMR Shareholding
15:09 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Aequus Pharmaceuticals: Aequus [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Coface Deutschland / Schocks schütteln [...]
14:58 , dpa-AFX
Allergan Purchases Option Right To Acquire L [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...