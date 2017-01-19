Erweiterte Funktionen
Allergan Announces FDA Approval Of RHOFADE Cream
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced the approval of RHOFADE cream by the U.
S. Food and Drug Administration for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema (redness) associated with rosacea in adults. Approval was based on two clinical studies that evaluated the primary efficacy endpoint on day 29.
RHOFADE will be available for commercial supply starting May 2017 in the United States.
RHOFADETM (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% is indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.
