Allegheny Technologies Swings To Profit In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc.



(ATI) Tuesday announced a swing to profit for the fourth quarter from a loss last year. The company reported quarter net profit attributable to the company o f$9.9 million or $0.09 per share, compared to loss of $226.9 million or $2.12 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter climbed to $796.1 million from $738.9 million a year ago.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM