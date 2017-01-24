Allegheny Technologies Swings To Profit In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc.

(ATI) Tuesday announced a swing to profit for the fourth quarter from a loss last year. The company reported quarter net profit attributable to the company o f$9.9 million or $0.09 per share, compared to loss of $226.9 million or $2.12 per share last year.


Revenue for the quarter climbed to $796.1 million from $738.9 million a year ago.


