All Political Appointees Bound To Enact President's Agenda: White House

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has made it clear that all political appointees who are part of the Donald Trump government should support and enact the President's agenda that he campaigned on with the American people.





"We want to make sure that the people who staff a Trump administration are committed to a Trump agenda, and that's -- so Cabinet Secretaries and other administrators and directors have broad discretion," the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

He denied the President does not trust his Cabinet Secretaries, appointees and agency administrators, or does not find people who agree with his agenda.

"I don't think there's any administration in past history that would literally, willingly, take on somebody who was adamantly opposed or spoke out specifically against what the President was seeking to do, and then have them fulfill a job to carry out that mission."

He added that the Trump Administration is in the process of filling nearly 5,000 vacancies in various departments and wings of the federal government.

Responding to another question, the spokesman said the government's focus continues to remove 800,000 or 900,000 illegal immigrants from the country, and get them processed through in a way that continues to keep America safe.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

