Alkane Resources - Boda and Tomingley continue to deliver




01.09.21 08:52
Edison Investment Research

On 16 August, Alkane published the assay results of 10 more holes drilled at Boda. While our estimate of the overall mineralised inventory at Boda has changed little as a result of this set of holes, probably their most significant consequence is the increase in the potential resource contained within the high-grade sulphide cemented breccia from c 2.1Moz gold equivalent (AuE) to c 3.5Moz AuE above 3.0g/t AuE. This is as a result of the extension of this structure to at least 800m (cf 500m previously) from the interpretation of the assay results of holes KSDD034 and 034W2, KSRC038D and KSRC042 and, in particular, KSRC043, which returned an intersection of 31m from surface at a grade of 2.94g/t.

