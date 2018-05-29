Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aixtron":
Alibaba stock: What you should know!
29.05.18 18:28
Finanztrends
The Alibaba stock confirmed that it was worthwhile to trust on the many differend indicators and signal lines of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. At the beginning of the month a buy sigal formed because the Tenkan-sen line had broken through the standard line. This brought investors a profit of more than 10 percent.
Currently, the Alibaba stock is moving bullish as ... Mehr lesen?
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,41 €
|13,405 €
|0,005 €
|+0,04%
|29.05./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0WMPJ6
|A0WMPJ
|19,70 €
|5,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,41 €
|+0,04%
|20:26
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,5625 $
|+0,73%
|16:48
|Hannover
|13,495 €
|+0,71%
|08:10
|Xetra
|13,50 €
|+0,45%
|17:35
|München
|13,385 €
|+0,34%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|13,40 €
|-0,07%
|09:31
|Düsseldorf
|13,43 €
|-0,19%
|18:59
|Frankfurt
|13,485 €
|-0,19%
|18:18
|Berlin
|13,375 €
|-0,19%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|13,445 €
|-0,26%
|18:48
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38036
|Aixtron- und die Banken stufen.
|19:41
|676
|Aixtron - und die Banken stufe.
|06.12.17
|3
|Löschung
|24.10.17
|3634
|Aixtron geht seinen Weg
|21.03.17
|89
|Tippspiel ( Testlauf )
|23.07.16