Alibaba Prices Intime Retail At HK$10/shr For Take Private Deal




10.01.17 03:05
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) is leading a bid to take department store operator Intime Retail Group Co.

private.


Alibaba and Intime's founder Shen Guojun will pay HK$10 for the Intime shares they don't already own. The offer represents a 42 percent premium over the last closing price, and the maximum amount of cash required, including options, is about HK$19.8 billion or $2.55 billion.


Alibaba originally took a stake in the retailer in 2014 and Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang became Intime chairman the next year. The partnership already gives Alibaba access to Intime's inventory and allows its online customers to pick up orders from physical stores.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,72 $ 93,89 $ 0,83 $ +0,88% 10.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01609W1027 A117ME 109,87 $ 59,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		89,89 € +0,93%  09.01.17
Xetra 89,81 € +1,71%  09.01.17
Berlin 89,42 € +1,18%  09.01.17
NYSE 94,72 $ +0,88%  09.01.17
Frankfurt 89,677 € +0,71%  09.01.17
Düsseldorf 89,37 € +0,40%  09.01.17
Hannover 89,10 € +0,34%  09.01.17
Stuttgart 89,71 € 0,00%  09.01.17
Hamburg 89,30 € -0,29%  09.01.17
München 88,52 € -0,75%  09.01.17
  = Realtime
