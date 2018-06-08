Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amazon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Alibaba Group stock: How does the company compare to Amazon?




08.06.18 09:01
Finanztrends

Alibaba’s stock development is not as impressive as Amazon’s. However, in general the price development is quite satisfying. Currently, the stock notes at approximately 208 USD. Therefore, the stock is above the averages of 100 and 200 on daily and weekly basis.


During the last quarter Alibaba increased its sales by 61 percent. Amazon was way superior by increasing its sales by ... Mehr lesen?


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Börsenstar steigt ein - Gentherapie gegen Diabetes und Übergewicht
Jetzt 650% mit Biotech Hot Stock Preveceutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.422 € 1.432,33 € -10,33 € -0,72% 08.06./10:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0231351067 906866 1.458 € 770,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1.422 € -0,72%  10:26
Berlin 1.430,6 € +0,56%  09:20
Düsseldorf 1.429 € +0,22%  09:10
Frankfurt 1.426,69 € +0,11%  10:03
Nasdaq 1.689,3 $ 0,00%  07.06.18
Xetra 1.424,53 € -0,15%  10:08
Stuttgart 1.427,1 € -0,20%  10:10
Hamburg 1.425,95 € -0,49%  08:15
Hannover 1.426,73 € -0,49%  08:04
München 1.427,39 € -0,61%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Kobalt-Mine im Kobalt Hotspot Chile - Bis zu 6,4% Kobalt. Neuer 486% Kobalt Hot Stock 2018 Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
538 Amazon.com - Es ist Zeit zum. 05.06.18
335 Short auf Amazon? 30.04.18
8 Löschung 08.02.18
15 Löschung 03.08.17
17 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 05.07.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...