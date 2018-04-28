Erweiterte Funktionen
Alibaba Group Holding stock: Delivering European car manufacturers
28.04.18 18:19
Finanztrends
The Chinese Alibaba wants to supply the European car manufacturers Audi, Daimler and Volvo. According to Automotive News, the first contract is already signed. Alibaba’s sector for artificial intelligence, therefore will supply the three mentioned companies with AI + Car systems.
Customers will be able to remote control their car’s lock. However, for now the technology will only be implied in ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|177,16 $
|173,90 $
|3,26 $
|+1,87%
|28.04./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US01609W1027
|A117ME
|206,20 $
|114,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|145,83 €
|+1,42%
|27.04.18
|Berlin
|147,13 €
|+4,44%
|27.04.18
|Hamburg
|146,00 €
|+3,84%
|27.04.18
|Hannover
|146,80 €
|+3,39%
|27.04.18
|München
|145,02 €
|+3,07%
|27.04.18
|Düsseldorf
|146,10 €
|+1,92%
|27.04.18
|NYSE
|177,16 $
|+1,87%
|27.04.18
|Frankfurt
|145,63 €
|+1,65%
|27.04.18
|Xetra
|145,45 €
|+1,51%
|27.04.18
|Stuttgart
|145,94 €
|+1,43%
|27.04.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
