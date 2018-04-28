Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alibaba Group Holding":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Alibaba Group Holding stock: Delivering European car manufacturers




28.04.18 18:19
Finanztrends

The Chinese Alibaba wants to supply the European car manufacturers Audi, Daimler and Volvo. According to Automotive News, the first contract is already signed. Alibaba’s sector for artificial intelligence, therefore will supply the three mentioned companies with AI + Car systems.


Customers will be able to remote control their car’s lock. However, for now the technology will only be implied in ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock erhält Lizenz - Produktion startet
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200% mit Aurora Cannabis  
 
Nutritional High International Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
177,16 $ 173,90 $ 3,26 $ +1,87% 28.04./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01609W1027 A117ME 206,20 $ 114,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		145,83 € +1,42%  27.04.18
Berlin 147,13 € +4,44%  27.04.18
Hamburg 146,00 € +3,84%  27.04.18
Hannover 146,80 € +3,39%  27.04.18
München 145,02 € +3,07%  27.04.18
Düsseldorf 146,10 € +1,92%  27.04.18
NYSE 177,16 $ +1,87%  27.04.18
Frankfurt 145,63 € +1,65%  27.04.18
Xetra 145,45 € +1,51%  27.04.18
Stuttgart 145,94 € +1,43%  27.04.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Short Squeeze nach Short-Attacke - 30 Mio. EUR Übernahme. Bester Social Media Hot Stock 10 mal besser als Facebook

ASMALLWORLD AG
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
944 Alibaba kaufen, WalMart verkau. 28.04.18
3514 ALIBABA Group Holding 04.12.17
18 Alibaba gibt Gas: Online-Handel. 06.11.17
55 Alibaba und... 29.08.17
1 Löschung 01.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...