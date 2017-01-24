Erweiterte Funktionen

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Announces 26% Fall In Q3 Earnings




24.01.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings declined to RMB16.58 billion, or RMB6.52 per share. This was lower than RMB22.49 billion, or RMB9.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 35.1% to RMB34.54 billion. This was down from RMB53.25 billion last year.


Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): RMB16.58 Bln. vs. RMB22.49 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.3% -EPS (Q3): RMB6.52 vs. RMB9.02 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.7% -Revenue (Q3): RMB34.54 Bln vs. RMB53.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -35.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
