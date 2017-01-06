Alexion Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To ALXN1210 For Treatment Of PNH
06.01.17 13:01
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(ALXN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to ALXN1210, a highly innovative, longer-acting anti-C5 antibody that inhibits terminal complement, which is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria or PNH.
PNH is a debilitating, ultra-rare, life-threatening blood disorder in which uncontrolled activation of complement, a component of the immune system, results in hemolysis (destruction of a patient's red blood cells).
Alexion is currently enrolling patients in Phase 3 trials of ALXN1210 in patients with PNH as well as in patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), another ultra-rare and life-threatening disease caused by chronic uncontrolled complement activation.
In June 2016, ALXN1210 was granted ODD by the European Commission for the treatment of patients with PNH. ALXN1210 is protected by a composition of matter patent in the U.S. and Europe through 2035. ALXN1210 is not approved in any country.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|131,40 €
|130,75 €
|0,65 €
|+0,50%
|06.01./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0153511094
|899527
|159,00 €
|102,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|131,20 €
|+0,31%
|11:52
|Düsseldorf
|130,28 €
|+4,12%
|09:37
|Berlin
|130,58 €
|+4,05%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|132,337 €
|+1,80%
|12:50
|Xetra
|131,40 €
|+0,50%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|130,256 €
|+0,17%
|13:50
|Nasdaq
|139,18 $
|0,00%
|05.01.17
|München
|130,53 €
|-1,02%
|08:01
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|Alexion: Auf zu neuen Höhen? .
|09.09.15
|103
|Neues aus der Welt der Antikö.
|10.09.13