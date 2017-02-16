Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bottom Line Advances 20% In Q4
16.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(ALXN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $287 million, or $1.26 per share. This was up from $240 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $831 million. This was up from $701 million last year.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $287 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.2% -Revenue (Q4): $831 Mln vs. $701 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $3.400 - $3.500 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|122,952 €
|122,90 €
|0,052 €
|+0,04%
|16.02./14:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0153511094
|899527
|142,26 €
|100,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|127,24 €
|+3,20%
|13:38
|Berlin
|124,31 €
|+2,11%
|08:08
|Xetra
|125,00 €
|+1,54%
|13:22
|München
|123,22 €
|+1,47%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|123,29 €
|+1,30%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|122,952 €
|+0,04%
|12:33
|Nasdaq
|132,00 $
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|Stuttgart
|120,00 €
|-3,52%
|12:45
