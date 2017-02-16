Erweiterte Funktionen

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bottom Line Advances 20% In Q4




16.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(ALXN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $287 million, or $1.26 per share. This was up from $240 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $831 million. This was up from $701 million last year.


Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $287 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.2% -Revenue (Q4): $831 Mln vs. $701 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $3.400 - $3.500 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



