Alexion Moves Notably Higher After Reaffirming Guidance
05.01.17 19:17
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) has moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, advancing by 9.7 percent. Alexion reached a two-month intraday high earlier in the session.
The advance by shares of Alexion comes after the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings and sales guidance.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|139,37 $
|127,11 $
|12,26 $
|+9,65%
|05.01./20:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0153511094
|899527
|187,59 $
|109,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|130,93 €
|+6,84%
|18:32
|München
|131,87 €
|+12,71%
|18:47
|Xetra
|130,75 €
|+10,76%
|17:25
|Nasdaq
|139,37 $
|+9,65%
|20:06
|Frankfurt
|130,00 €
|+9,45%
|16:30
|Düsseldorf
|125,12 €
|+7,00%
|10:42
|Stuttgart
|130,04 €
|+6,99%
|17:47
|Berlin
|125,50 €
|+5,77%
|12:16
= Realtime
