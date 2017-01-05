Alexion Moves Notably Higher After Reaffirming Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alexion Pharmaceuticals":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) has moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, advancing by 9.7 percent. Alexion reached a two-month intraday high earlier in the session.





The advance by shares of Alexion comes after the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings and sales guidance.

