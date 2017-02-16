Erweiterte Funktionen

Alexion Expands Share Buyback; Sees FY17 Results Below View




16.02.17 12:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(ALXN) announced that its Board of Directors has increased the size of the Company's share repurchase authorization to a total of $1 billion.


For 2017, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.55 to $3.05, non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.25, and total revenues of $3.40 billion to $3.500 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.54 per share and revenues of $3.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
122,952 € 122,90 € 0,052 € +0,04% 16.02./14:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0153511094 899527 142,26 € 100,90 €
