Alexion Expands Share Buyback; Sees FY17 Results Below View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.



(ALXN) announced that its Board of Directors has increased the size of the Company's share repurchase authorization to a total of $1 billion.

For 2017, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.55 to $3.05, non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.25, and total revenues of $3.40 billion to $3.500 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.54 per share and revenues of $3.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

