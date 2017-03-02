Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alexion Pharmaceuticals":
 Aktien      OS    


Alexion Board Plans To Appoint David Brennan To Succeed Bell As Chairman




02.03.17 23:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(ALXN) announced, Leonard Bell, Founder of the company, has informed the Board that he will not stand for reelection as a Board member and will retire as Chairman of the Board and as a Director at the end of his term, effective as of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 10, 2017. The Board announced that it expects to appoint David Brennan, Alexion's Interim CEO and fellow Board member, to succeed Bell as Chairman.


Interim CEO David Brennan stated, "Since joining the Alexion Board of Directors in 2014 and being named Interim CEO late last year, I have gotten to know and deeply respect Lenny for the exceptional foresight and determination he so passionately brings to Alexion. The Board and I look forward to partnering with Alexion's new CEO, once he or she is announced, to continue the company's progress and to execute on our strategy as a leader and innovator in the global biopharmaceutical industry."


Dr. Bell said, "I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved over the past 25 years since Alexion was founded. I am very much looking forward to spending increasing time with my family, and also exploring new and different opportunities."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
132,94 $ 134,21 $ -1,27 $ -0,95% 03.03./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0153511094 899527 162,00 $ 109,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		126,37 € -1,03%  02.03.17
Frankfurt 128,458 € +2,57%  02.03.17
Berlin 126,65 € +2,42%  02.03.17
München 126,48 € +2,30%  02.03.17
Düsseldorf 126,55 € +2,29%  02.03.17
Xetra 127,50 € +1,80%  02.03.17
Stuttgart 127,39 € 0,00%  02.03.17
Nasdaq 132,94 $ -0,95%  02.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Alexion: Auf zu neuen Höhen? . 09.09.15
103 Neues aus der Welt der Antikö. 10.09.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...