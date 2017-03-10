Alere Says Court Denies Arriva's Motions For Interim Relief

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alere":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arriva Medical, a subsidiary of Alere Inc.



(ALR), against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS, commented on the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denying Arriva's motions for interim relief and denying the CMS motion to dismiss Arriva's complaint.

Alere said, "While we are pleased that the Court denied CMS' motion to dismiss Arriva's complaint, we disagree with the Court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief. Arriva is considering options for appeal."

Alere noted that the Court's decision does not affect or prejudge the ongoing administrative appeal process. It remains confident that the administrative appeal process will lead to a favorable outcome for both Arriva and the hundreds of thousands of patients who depend on us for their mail-order supplies.

On December 27, 2016, Alere filed an appeal for an administrative law judge hearing seeking to permanently reinstate Arriva's Medicare billing status.

