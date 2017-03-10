Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alere":
 Aktien    


Alere Says Court Denies Arriva's Motions For Interim Relief




10.03.17 03:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arriva Medical, a subsidiary of Alere Inc.

(ALR), against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS, commented on the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denying Arriva's motions for interim relief and denying the CMS motion to dismiss Arriva's complaint.


Alere said, "While we are pleased that the Court denied CMS' motion to dismiss Arriva's complaint, we disagree with the Court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief. Arriva is considering options for appeal."


Alere noted that the Court's decision does not affect or prejudge the ongoing administrative appeal process. It remains confident that the administrative appeal process will lead to a favorable outcome for both Arriva and the hundreds of thousands of patients who depend on us for their mail-order supplies.


On December 27, 2016, Alere filed an appeal for an administrative law judge hearing seeking to permanently reinstate Arriva's Medicare billing status.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,49 $ 38,33 $ 0,16 $ +0,42% 10.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01449J1051 A1C13J 53,88 $ 31,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 36,03 € +1,09%  09.03.17
Frankfurt 35,852 € +0,50%  09.03.17
NYSE 38,49 $ +0,42%  09.03.17
Stuttgart 35,946 € 0,00%  09.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...