Alcon Announces FDA Approval For AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Alcon, a division of Novartis, announced it has received approval from the US FDA for its AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric intraocular lens with ACTIVEFOCUS optical design for patients undergoing cataract surgery who choose to address their astigmatism and presbyopia at the same time.



Alcon plans to commercialize the ACTIVEFOCUS toric intraocular lens in the US beginning in mid-2017.

The company noted that its ACTIVEFOCUS toric IOL is the only multifocal toric IOL in which the central portion is 100 percent dedicated to distance vision. The unique optical design of the ACTIVEFOCUS toric IOL gives astigmatic cataract patients quality distance vision and an increased range of vision to potentially reduce dependence on glasses.

