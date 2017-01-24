Erweiterte Funktionen


Alcoa Profit Misses Street, But Sales Beats On Higher Aluminum Prices




25.01.17 00:38
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Inc.

(AA), the largest producer of aluminum in the US, Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates, despite increase in revenues as alumina and aluminum prices rose.


New York-based Alcoa's fourth-quarter loss was $125 million or $0.68 per share, compared with $826 million or $4.52 per share last year.


Results for the quarter includes $151 million of special items related to the permanent closure of Suralco's refinery and mines in Suriname and the impairment of Alcoa of Australia interests in a Western Australia gas field.


Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.14. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.19 per share.


Sales for the quarter rose to $2.54 billion from $2.45 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Growth in revenues were driven by higher aluminum and alumina pricing.


Alcoa last year separated into two independent, publicly-traded companies Arconic Inc and Alcoa Corp, a higher-margin manufacturing operations and a smelting and refining business.


"Alcoa's first reporting period as a new, standalone, publicly-traded company points to our ability to deliver shareholder value," said Roy Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Alcoa. "Rising alumina and aluminum prices improved the bottom line, our alumina segment had exceptional profit growth in a stronger market environment and doubled margins, while our bauxite business also increased profits and reported robust margins."


Aluminum shipments rose to 852,000 metric tons from 819,000 metric tons


Alcoa's earnings report are closely watched by investors as it's one of the first major companies to report quarterly results and unofficially kicks starts the earnings season.


AA closed Tuesday's trading at $37.50, up $1.21 or 3.33%, on the NYSE. The stock further rose $0.60 or 1.60% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
00:38 , dpa-AFX
Alcoa Profit Misses Street, But Sales Beats O [...]
00:23 , dpa-AFX
Steel Dynamics Q4 Earnings Rise 382%
24.01.17 , dpa-AFX
CN Projects 2017 Adj. EPS Growth In Mid-si [...]
24.01.17 , dpa-AFX
South Korea GDP On Tap For Wednesday
24.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Seagate Technology Q2 Profit Rises
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...