ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC Interim Management Statement

Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company")'s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2016 to 13 March 2017.

Performance and dividends The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV), as at 31 December 2016 was £57.96 million or 73.0 pence per share (excluding treasury shares) (30 September 2016: 72.9 pence per share) after accounting for a dividend of 2.5 pence per share which was paid on 30 December 2016 to shareholders on the register on 9 December 2016.

The total return for the 3 month period to 31 December 2016 was 2.6 pence per share (3.6 per cent.



).

Disposals and loan stock repayments During the period from 1 October 2016 to 13 March 2017, the Company received loan stock repayments from Kew Green VCT (Stansted) Limited of £162,000 and Radnor House School (Holdings) Limited of £71,000.

Portfolio The following investments have been made during the period from 1 October 2016 to 13 March 2017:

+------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+



|Name |£'000| Activity |

|Shinfield Lodge Care Limited| 140 |Owns and operates a 66 bed care| |(existing investment) | |home in Shinfield, Berkshire. |

|Beddlestead Farm Limited (new| 8 |Development of wedding venues | |investment) | | |

+------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------++------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------++------------------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------+

Top ten holdings (as at 31 December 2016) +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+



|Investment |Carrying value|% of net asset|Activity | | |£000's |value | |

|Shinfield Lodge Care| 9,735 |16.8% |Owns and operates a 66 bed| |Limited | | |care home in Shinfield,| | | | |Berkshire. |

|Kew Green VCT | 7,323 |12.6% |Operator of a Holiday Inn | |(Stansted) Limited | | |Express hotel located at | | | | |Stansted Airport. |

|Active Lives Care | 5,871 |10.1% |Owns and operates a 75 bed| |Limited | | |care home in Cumnor Hill, | | | | |Oxfordshire. |

|Ryefield Court Care | 4,956 |8.5% |Owns and operates a 60 bed| |Limited | | |care home in Hillingdon, | | | | |Middlesex. |

|Radnor House School | 4,352 |7.5% |Independent schools for | |(Holdings) Limited | | |children aged 5-18. |

|Chonais River Hydro | 3,747 |6.5% |Owner and operator of a 2 | |Limited | | |MW hydro-power scheme in | | | | |the Scottish Highlands. |

|The Crown Hotel | 3,057 |5.3% |Owner and operator of a | |Harrogate Limited | | |114 bedroom hotel located | | | | |in Harrogate, Yorkshire. |

|The Stanwell Hotel | 2,347 |4.0% |Boutique hotel located | |Limited | | |near Heathrow terminal 5. |

|Earnside Energy | 1,627 |2.8% |Anaerobic digestion plant | |Limited | | |and composting plant in | | | | |Scotland. |

|Gharagain River | 1,531 |2.6% |Owner and operator of a 1 | |Hydro Limited | | |MW hydroelectricity plant | | | | |in Western Scotland. |

+--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------++--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+

Share buy-backs During the period from 1 October 2016 to 13 March 2017, the Company purchased 572,000 shares at an average price of 66.21 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Fundraising and share issues During the period from 1 October 2016 to 13 March 2017, the Company issued the following shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017:

+---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------+



| | |Issue price including| | | |Number of shares|costs of issue (pence| | |Date |issued |per share) |Net proceeds £'000|

|31 January 2017| 1,516,754| 71.9| 1,069|

|31 January 2017| 542,522| 72.3| 382|

|31 January 2017| 4,695,695| 72.6| 3,307|

|Total | 6,754,971| | 4,758|

+---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+ +------------------+

The Board is pleased to announce that it has reached its £6m limit under its Offer, which as of 9 February 2017 was fully subscribed and has now closed.

In addition, the following shares were issued under the dividend reinvestment scheme on 30 December 2016:

+----------------+--------------------+---------------------+------------------+



| | |Issue price including| | | |Number of shares|costs of issue (pence| | |Date |issued |per share) |Net invested £'000|

|30 December 2016| 377,848| 70.4| 266|

+----------------+--------------------+---------------------+------------------++----------------+--------------------+---------------------+------------------+

Share price The closing mid market price for the shares on 10 March 2017 was 67 pence per share, an 8.2% per cent. discount to the net asset value at 31 December 2016 of 73.0 pence per share.

Material events and transactions There have been no further significant events or transactions that the Board is aware of which would have a material impact on the financial position of the Company between 1 October 2016 to 13 March 2017.

David Watkins, Chairman 13 March 2017

