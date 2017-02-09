Albion Enterprise VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares

Erweiterte Funktionen


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that it purchased 67,000 Ordinary shares at 91.91 pence per share on 9 February 2017. The shares purchased represent 0.13% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.

  These shares will be held in treasury.


Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:


The capital of the Company as at 9 February 2017 consisted of 56,079,617 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 6,167,443 shares in treasury.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 49,912,174 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



9 February 2017


Albion Ventures LLP


Company Secretary


Tel: 020 7601 1850


LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720





