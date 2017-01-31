Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "United Internet":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Albion Enterprise VCT PLC : Total voting rights




31.01.17 12:16
dpa-AFX


Albion Enterprise VCT PLC


Total Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we would like to notify the market of the following:


As at 31 January 2017, the issued share capital and voting rights of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC are as follows:



+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 

|Class and     |Total number of |Number of      |Total number of |Number of    |
|nominal value |shares in issue |shares held in |shares in       |voting rights|
|of share      |                |treasury (with |circulation with|attached to  |
|              |                |no voting      |voting rights   |each share   |
|              |                |rights         |attached        |             |
|              |                |attached)      |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 
|Ordinary   1p |52,094,810      |6,100,443      |45,994,367      |1            |
|shares        |                |               |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+


The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


31 January 2017


For further information please contact:


Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 7601 1850







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV39B1G3LR3R18


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,76 € 38,51 € 0,25 € +0,65% 31.01./13:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005089031 508903 47,75 € 34,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,826 € +1,02%  14:04
Frankfurt 38,78 € +1,05%  08:00
Stuttgart 38,738 € +0,97%  13:30
Xetra 38,76 € +0,65%  13:50
Hamburg 38,775 € +0,54%  10:43
Berlin 38,735 € +0,52%  13:21
München 38,40 € -0,23%  08:47
Düsseldorf 38,66 € -0,48%  09:29
Hannover 38,40 € -0,63%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
953 UNITED INTERNET...Allzeithoch. 26.01.17
14 United Internet der kommende H. 23.04.15
1481 Deutsche Telekom 11.04.13
7 United mit DRILLISCH ?! 06.02.11
1 1&1 - scheiß auf marcel davis. 21.01.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...