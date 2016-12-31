Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Interim Management Statement

Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")'s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2016 to 7 February 2017.

Performance and dividends The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 December 2016 was £45.97 million or 99.94 pence per share (excluding treasury shares). An increase of 2.55 pence per share (2.62 per cent.



) since 30 September 2016. This is a result of an increase in investment valuations and an excess of investment income over expenses.

After accounting for a dividend of 2.50 pence per share, due to be paid on 28 February 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 10 February 2017, the NAV will be 97.44 pence per share.

Share issues During the period from 1 October 2016 to 7 February 2017, the Company issued a total of 3,984,807 new Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 made up as follows:

+---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------+



| | |Issue price per share| | | | Number of shares | (including costs of | | |Date | issued | issue) |Net proceeds £'000|

|31 January 2017| 892,917 | 99.40 | 870 |

|31 January 2017| 309,346 | 99.90 | 301 |

|31 January 2017| 2,782,544 | 100.50 | 2,713 |

|Total | 3,984,807 | | 3,884 |

+---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+---------------------+------------------++---------------+---------------------+ +------------------+

The proceeds of the Offer are being used to provide further resources to the Company at a time when a number of attractive new investment opportunities are being seen.

A Securities Note which forms part of the Prospectus can be found on the website www.albion-ventures.co.uk. The Offer will close on 29 September 2017 (unless fully subscribed earlier).

Share buy-backs During the period from 1 October 2016 to 7 February 2017, the Company purchased 71,000 shares for £62,000 at an average price of 87.37 pence per share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.

It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board's intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to the most recently announced net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Portfolio The following investments have been made during the period from 1 October 2016 to 7 February 2017:

+--------------------------+--------+----------------------------+



| New investments | £000's | Activity |

| Convertr Media Limited | 583 | Digital marketing software |

| Beddlestead Farm Limited | 10 | Wedding venue operator |

| Total new investments | 593 | |

+--------------------------+--------+----------------------------++--------------------------+--------+----------------------------++--------------------------+--------+----------------------------++--------------------------+--------+----------------------------+

+-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------+



|Further investments |£000's| Activity |

|Proveca Limited | 245 |Reformulation of paediatric medicines |

|Black Swan Data Limited | 137 |Data analysis that supports corporate | | | |decision making |

|Mirada Medical Limited | 85 |Developer of medical imaging software |

|Abcodia Limited | 71 |Validation and discovery of serum biomarkers |

|Total further investments| 538 | |

+-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------++-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------++-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------++-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------++-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------++-------------------------+------+---------------------------------------------+

Disposals and loan stock repayment The following disposals were made during the period from 1 October 2016 to 7 February 2017:

+----------------------------------------+--------+------------------------+



| Name | £000's | |

| Exco Intouch Limited | 2,871 | Disposal of investment |

| Radnor House School (Holdings) Limited | 98 | Loan stock repayment |

+----------------------------------------+--------+------------------------++----------------------------------------+--------+------------------------++----------------------------------------+--------+------------------------+

Top ten holdings as at 31 December 2016:

+-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+



| |Carrying value|% of net asset | | |Investment | £000's | value | Activity |

|Radnor House School | | |Independent schools for| |(Holdings) Limited | 5,976 | 13.0% |children aged 5-18 |

| | | |Encrypted email & file | |Egress Software | | |transfer service | |Technologies Limited | 2,533 | 5.5% |provider |

| | | |Owner and operator of | |Bravo Inns II Limited | 2,386 | 5.2% |freehold pubs |

| | | |Developer of medical | |Mirada Medical Limited | 1,925 | 4.2% |imaging software |

| | | |Reformulation of | |Proveca Limited | 1,868 | 4.1% |paediatric medicines |

| | | |Generator of renewable | |Regenerco Renewable | | |energy from roof top | |Energy Limited | 1,737 | 3.8% |solar installations |

| | | |An anaerobic digestion | |Earnside Energy Limited| 1,678 | 3.7% |plant in Scotland |

| | | |Owns and operates | | | | |community scale wind | | | | |energy projects on | |Alto Prodotto Wind | | |brownfield sites in the| |Limited | 1,532 | 3.3% |UK |

| | | |Installs, owns & | | | | |operates a 500kW wind | |Greenenerco Limited | 1,531 | 3.3% |project in the UK |

| | | |Photovoltaic | | | | |installations on | |The Street by Street | | |domestic roofs in the | |Solar Programme Limited| 1,341 | 2.9% |South of England |

|Process Systems | | |Process modelling | |Enterprise Limited | 1,283 | 2.8% |software and services |

+-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------++-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+

A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website under Portfolio of investments at www.albion- ventures.co.uk/funds/AAEV.

Material events and transactions There have been no further significant events or transactions that the Board is aware of which would have a material impact on the financial position of the Company between 1 October 2016 to 7 February 2017.

Further information The Company continues to offer a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme to existing shareholders. Details of this scheme can be found at www.albion- ventures.co.uk/funds/AAEV.

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion-ventures.co.uk/funds/AAEV.

Maxwell Packe Chairman 7 February 2017 For further information please contact: Patrick Reeve, Albion Ventures LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850

