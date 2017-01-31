Erweiterte Funktionen


Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares : Total voting rights




31.01.17 12:05
dpa-AFX


Albion Development VCT PLC Total Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we would like to notify the market of the following: As at 31 January 2017, the issued share capital and voting rights of Albion Development VCT PLC are as follows:


+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 

|Class and     |Total number of |Number of      |Total number of |Number of    |
|nominal value |shares in issue |shares held in |shares in       |voting rights|
|of share      |                |treasury (with |circulation with|attached to  |
|              |                |no voting      |voting rights   |each share   |
|              |                |rights         |attached        |             |
|              |                |attached)      |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 
|Ordinary   1p |68,883,574      |6,556,700      |62,326,874      |1            |
|shares        |                |               |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+


The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Albion Development VCT PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

31 January 2017 For further information please contact: Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 7601 1850




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



A0BME7483247R14


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: LEGO GmbH / LEGO GmbH zieht positi [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Earnings [...]
13:59 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street Set To Open Lower
13:59 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Weihnachtsgeschäft schwach - Han [...]
13:56 , dpa-AFX
Pentair Q4 Adj. Profit Beats Estimates
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...