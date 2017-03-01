Akorn Inc Earnings Decline 5% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Akorn":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akorn Inc (AKRX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.





The company said its bottom line declined to $72.32 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $76.01 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $283.67 million. This was up from $279.98 million last year.

Akorn Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $72.32 Mln. vs. $76.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $283.67 Mln vs. $279.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.53 - $1.72 Full year revenue guidance: $1010 - $1060 Mln

