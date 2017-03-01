Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Akorn":
 Aktien    


Akorn Inc Earnings Decline 5% In Q4




01.03.17 13:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akorn Inc (AKRX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $72.32 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $76.01 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $283.67 million. This was up from $279.98 million last year.


Akorn Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $72.32 Mln. vs. $76.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $283.67 Mln vs. $279.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.53 - $1.72 Full year revenue guidance: $1010 - $1060 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,923 € 19,678 € 0,245 € +1,25% 01.03./15:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0097281069 888920 31,00 € 15,95 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 19,923 € +1,25%  10:56
Nasdaq 20,81 $ 0,00%  28.02.17
Berlin 19,76 € -0,98%  13:55
Frankfurt 20,137 € -1,57%  11:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 . Akorn (WKN: 888920)AKRX 17.05.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...