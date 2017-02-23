Aixtron Turns To Profit In Q4; Sees Lower EBITDA, Net Result In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aixtron":

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter was 6.4 million euros or 0.05 euros per share, compared to net loss of 1.9 million euros or 0.02 euros per share in the previous year.





Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the quatrer rose to 12.5 million euros from 1.3 million euros last year.

Quarterly revenues grew to 89.8 million euros from 62.5 million euros in the same period last year, reflecting a high volume of planned system shipments.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2017, Aixtron said it expects to achieve revenues and an order intake between 180 million euros and 210 million euros.

Due to planned additional upfront expenses for development of future technologies and based on the existing structure, Aixtron said it expects to achieve lower EBITDA, EBIT and net result for fiscal year 2017.

However, Aixtron said that depending on the execution of its strategy to return to sustainable profitability with its various options and due to the uncertainty of its impact on earnings, the company is currently not in a position to offer guidance on EBITDA, EBIT and net result for fiscal year 2017.

The company expects a sustainable return to profitability and to report a positive EBIT for full year 2018.

