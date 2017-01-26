Erweiterte Funktionen

Airline Stocks Seeing Notable Strength In Late-Day Trading




26.01.17 21:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airline stocks have shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading session on Thursday, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 1.3 percent.


Southwest Airlines (LUV) is posting a standout gain after the airline reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations.


