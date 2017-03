Airline Stocks Rebounding Following Recent Weakness

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower in recent sessions, airline stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.



The NYSE Arca Airline Index has surged up by 2.1 percent after hitting a three-month intraday low in early trading.

Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA) and SkyWest (SKYW) are turning in two of the sector's best performances.

