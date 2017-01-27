Erweiterte Funktionen

Airline Stocks Pulling Back Sharply




27.01.17 21:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher in the previous session, airline stocks are giving back ground during trading on Friday.

The NYSE Arca Airline Index is down by 2.2 percent after climbing by 1.3 percent on Thursday.


American Airlines (AAL) is posting a notable loss after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell year-over-year but matched analyst estimates. The airline also announced a new $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



