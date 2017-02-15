Airline Stocks Move Notably Higher As Berkshire Increases Stakes

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airline stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index jumping by 1.7 percent. The index has more than offset the 1.2 percent drop seen on Tuesday.





The strength in the airline sector comes amid news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa) has increased its stakes in the four biggest U.S. carriers.

