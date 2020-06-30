Erweiterte Funktionen

Airbus streicht weltweit 15.000 Stellen




30.06.20 20:13
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturTOULOUSE (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Flugzeughersteller Airbus will weltweit 15.000 Stellen streichen. Das teilte das Unternehmen am Dienstagabend mit. Dies sei eine Antwort auf die Coronakrise.



"This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15.000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020", hieß es von Unternehmensseite. Dies betreffe allein in Deutschland 5.100 Arbeitsplätze. In Frankreich gehe es um 5.000 Stellen, in Spanien um 900, in Großbritannien um 1.700 und ansonsten seien weltweit 1.300 Arbeitsplätze betroffen. Bereits vor der Pandemie hatte Airbus beschlossen, 900 Stellen bei der deutschen Tochter Premium Aerotec zu streichen. "Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced", sagte Airbus-CEO Guillaume Faury. "The measures we have taken so far have enabled us to absorb the initial shock of this global pandemic." Und weiter: "Now, we must ensure that we can sustain our enterprise and emerge from the crisis as a healthy, global aerospace leader, adjusting to the overwhelming challenges of our customers."


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,60 € 63,80 € -0,20 € -0,31% 30.06./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000235190 938914 139,40 € 47,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,60 € -0,31%  21:58
Hamburg 64,25 € +1,95%  13:28
München 64,05 € +0,87%  19:55
Stuttgart 63,72 € +0,46%  21:32
Frankfurt 64,08 € +0,45%  19:59
Hannover 64,12 € +0,28%  14:55
Xetra 63,58 € +0,28%  17:35
Düsseldorf 63,30 € -0,13%  16:28
Berlin 63,78 € -0,23%  19:52
Nasdaq OTC Other 70,37 $ -1,92%  21:00
  = Realtime
