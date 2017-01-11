Erweiterte Funktionen

Airbus Tops Boeing In Orders




11.01.17 19:31
dpa-AFX


CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Airbus delivered a record number of planes last year, while its orders were higher than U.

S. rival Boeing.


Airbus said it delivered 688 planes in 2016, despite engine and cabin production problems. Deliveries increased 8 percent compared to 2015's 635.


Airbus achieved 731 net orders from 51 customers of which eight are new, the company said. The orders include 607 singles aisle and 124 wide-body aircraft.


Airbus' deliveries for 2016 included 545 single aisle A320, 66 A330s, 49 A350 XWBs and 28 A380s. Over 40 percent of single aisle deliveries were the larger A321 models.


"Our strong operational performance combined with a robust market eager to place orders and take deliveries of aircraft in all sizes are now an excellent springboard for our next steps: Boosting deliveries, harnessing the advantages of Digital and extending our service portfolio globally," said Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Chief Operating Officer of Airbus.


Boeing's delivery numbers in 2016 were higher than Airbus at 748 commercial airplanes. However, Boeing's net orders were less at 668.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



