Airbus Stock Down On Q4 Loss; Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher Ad. Earnings In FY17

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) declined around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the aerospace and defense major reported a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to a profit last year, mainly due to a hefty charge related to the A400M programme.



Revenues, however, increased from last year. Further, the company lifted its dividend, and said it expects higher adjusted earnings in fiscal 2017.

For the fourth quarter, the company recorded a net loss of 816 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 796 million euros. Loss per share was 1.06 euros, compared to profit of 1.02 euros a year ago. EBIT was negative 98 million euros, compared to positive 1.14 billion euros in the prior year.

The latest results included negative adjustments of 1.6 billion euros related to a net incremental A400M charge of 1.2 billion euros, approximately 200 million euros related to the impact from foreign exchange and a net restructuring provision of 182 million euros.

Regrading the A400M program, the company noted that de-risking the programme and strengthening programme execution are its top priorities for this aircraft in 2017.

Adjusted EBIT increased 16 percent from last year to 1.55 billion euros supported by the strong increase in Commercial Aircraft which mainly reflected an R&D tailwind, favourable volume, transition pricing and ramp-up costs.

Revenues in the quarter increased 11 percent to 23.88 billion euros from 21.49 billion euros last year. Revenues in Commercial Aircraft climbed 20 percent, while Helicopters' revenues remained flat. Defence and Space's revenues were down 12 percent.

In fiscal 2016, order intake declined to 134 billion euros, from last year's 159 billion euros, with the order book valued at 1,060 billion euros as of 31 December 2016, compared to 1,006 billion euros year-end 2015. Net commercial aircraft orders declined sharply, while helicopter orders increased.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a 2016 dividend of 1.35 euros per share on April 20, up 4 percent from last year. The date of record is April 19.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.

Before M&A, Airbus expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in Adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share compared to 2016. Free cash flow is expected to be similar to 2016 before M&A and customer financing.

Airbus expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft.

Airbus shares were trading at 65.87 euros, down 2.04 percent.

