Airbus Says U.K. Corruption Probe Extends To France

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group said the French authorities, the Parquet National Financier, has opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.





The company announced on 7 August 2016 that the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had opened an investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.

Today, the company noted that the two authorities will act in coordination going forward.

