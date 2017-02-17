Erweiterte Funktionen

Airbus Issues Statement On Allegations By Austrian Federal Ministry Of Defence




17.02.17 00:04
dpa-AFX


SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) issued a statement in response to the criminal allegations made by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence against Airbus Defence and Space GmbH and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, alleging willful deception and fraud linked to the order for Eurofighter jets back in 2003.


"We cannot see any foundation in particular for the allegations of bad faith and fraud," Airbus stated.


Airbus noted that the company learned about the allegations from the media and is lacking substantial information.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



