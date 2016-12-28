Airbus Delays Delivery Of 12 A380 Aircraft To Emirates

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Airbus Group":

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSY.



PK, EADSF.PK) has postponed the delivery of twelve A380 superjumbo aircraft, the world's largest commercial jetliner, to Emirates Airlines over the next two years.

The aircraft maker said that the delay in delivery of the double-decker aircraft follows an agreement it reached with engine supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) and a consecutive agreement with Dubai-based Emirates.

Airbus will adapt the A380 delivery stream with six aircraft deliveries postponed from 2017 to 2018, and another six aircraft from 2018 to 2019.

Airbus will accelerate fixed-cost reduction initiatives so that the impact on break-even in 2017 is minimal. Further, the company re-confirmed its target to deliver around 12 A380s per year from 2018 as announced earlier in July 2016.

Airbus said in July that it will cut annual production of the A380 aircraft by more than half, acknowledging that demand for the plane has fallen far short of original projections.

Airbus will build just 12 A380 planes a year starting in 2018, down from the 27 it built last year. The company also indicated the program might soon plunge back into the red, after breaking even only last year.

In November, Emirates said it was having some unspecified technical issues with Rolls-Royce engines for the A380 jets. Emirates is the world's largest customer and operator of the A380, with orders for more than 140 of the aircraft.

Recently, Iran reduced its order with Airbus to 100 planes in a contract that will no longer include A380 aircraft. Iran, which had previously suggested it would buy Airbus's double-decker planes, has dropped the model as part of a wider fleet upgrade.

