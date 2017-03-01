Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Airbus Group SE":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Airbus Closes Divestment Of Defence Electronics Unit To KKR




01.03.17 03:57
dpa-AFX


SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK) said that it has finalised the sale of its Germany-based Defence Electronics business to KKR, global investment firm, following the receipt of regulatory and other approvals, including from the German government.


The France-based portion of the business will be transferred to KKR once the carve-out of the French entity in Elancourt, near Paris, is completed. The closing of this part of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval from the French government


KKR acquires the business for an enterprise value of approximately ¤1.1 billion. Airbus has agreed to maintain a 25.1% minority stake for a limited number of years post-closing until the full separation of the sites. This measure will facilitate a smooth transition for employees and business stakeholders.


The Defence Electronics activity, which will be renamed Hensoldt, is a global provider of mission-critical sensors, integrated systems and services for premium defence and security applications. Headquartered in Ottobrunn, Germany, it has around 4,000 employees worldwide, with annual revenues of around ¤1 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,20 € 68,37 € 0,83 € +1,21% 28.02./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000235190 938914 69,74 € 48,08 €
Werte im Artikel
69,20 plus
+1,21%
18,03 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		69,319 € +1,41%  28.02.17
Frankfurt 69,25 € +1,30%  28.02.17
Hamburg 69,22 € +1,21%  28.02.17
Xetra 69,20 € +1,21%  28.02.17
Hannover 69,11 € +1,13%  28.02.17
München 68,79 € +0,64%  28.02.17
Stuttgart 69,38 € 0,00%  28.02.17
Berlin 68,16 € -0,12%  28.02.17
Düsseldorf 68,24 € -0,16%  28.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 72,25 $ -0,34%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
55 EADS - Sehen wir bald neue A. 23.02.17
414 EADS --------------------der Vog. 03.02.17
2262 EADS, ein Vogel will nicht flie. 19.08.16
666 Welche ausgebombten Werte m. 18.08.16
26 Airbus Group 2015 was bringt. 07.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...