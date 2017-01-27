Air Products Sees Q2, FY17 Adj. EPS Below Market View; Says Cautious On Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc.



(APD) on Friday issued its second-quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings view, below current market estimates. This was after reporting lower profit in its first quarter, despite a slight increase in sales. The Industrial gases company also announced higher dividend. Looking ahead, Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the company is now more cautious in its outlook.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Air Products shares were losing 3.23 percent to trade at $144.

"... like any other global company, we are not immune from macro-economic and geopolitical events. The new administration in the United States has not yet articulated its full economic and foreign policy. In Europe, it is not yet certain how the UK government will address the exit from the European Union," Ghasemi said.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.30 to $1.40.

For fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.25, which at the midpoint, represents a nine percent increase over prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.55 per share for the second quarter and $6.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its first quarter, attributable net income declined to $299.8 million from $363.6 million last year. Earnings per share dropped to $1.37 from $1.67 last year.

Net income from continuing operations was $252 million, down 10 percent versus the prior year, and earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.15, down 11 percent.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $322 million or $1.47 per share. First-quarter sales increased 1 percent to $1.88 billion from $1.87 billion a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.47 per share on sales of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

For the quarter, operating income of $328 million decreased 12 percent, and operating margin of 17.4 percent decreased 260 basis points versus prior year. Adjusted operating margin of 21.7 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.7 percent increased 110 basis points and 80 basis points, respectively, over prior year.

The company noted that a 2 percent higher volumes and 2 percent favorable energy pass-through were partially offset by 3 percent unfavorable currency. The volume increase was driven by strength in Industrial Gases - Asia and continued progress on the Jazan project. Pricing was flat with the prior year.

The company noted that this is the tenth consecutive quarter where it is reporting high single-digit or double-digit growth in profitability.

Further, the company increased dividend payable May 8, 2017 by 10 percent to 95 cents per share, reflecting its strong financial position and the 35th consecutive year of dividend increases.

