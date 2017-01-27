Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Reports 10% Drop In Q1 Profit
27.01.17 12:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
(APD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit dropped to $251.6 million, or $1.15 per share. This was down from $280.9 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.87 billion last year.
Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $251.6 Mln. vs. $280.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -Revenue (Q1): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.40. Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.25
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|140,9079 $
|148,81 $
|-7,9021 $
|-5,31%
|27.01./18:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0091581068
|854912
|157,84 $
|117,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|131,465 €
|-4,97%
|17:34
|Berlin
|139,34 €
|+0,79%
|08:08
|München
|139,19 €
|+0,72%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|139,22 €
|+0,62%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|138,952 €
|+0,58%
|12:01
|NYSE
|140,9079 $
|-5,31%
|18:39
|Stuttgart
|128,188 €
|-7,70%
|16:50