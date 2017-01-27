Erweiterte Funktionen



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Reports 10% Drop In Q1 Profit




27.01.17 12:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

(APD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit dropped to $251.6 million, or $1.15 per share. This was down from $280.9 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.87 billion last year.


Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $251.6 Mln. vs. $280.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -Revenue (Q1): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.40. Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.25


