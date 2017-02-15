Air Liquide FY16 Profit Up 5%; Says Confident Of Net Profit Growth In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air Liquide":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.



PK) reported that its net profit, Group share, for fiscal year 2016 increased 5 percent to 1.84 billion euros from 1.76 billion euros in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share increased 2.6 percent to 5.10 euros from 4.97 euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the year grew 2.4 percent to 5.11 euros from 4.99 euros last year.

Operating income recurring for the year rose 5.9 percent to 3.02 billion euros.

Consolidated revenue for the year rose 14.6 percent to 18.14 billion euros from 15.82 billion euros last year, driven by the consolidation of Airgas sales from 23 May 2016.

Revenue rose 18.2 percent, excluding the impact of currency (-1.4 percent) and energy (-2.2 percent). On a comparable basis, Group revenue in 2016 was up 0.9 percent as compared with 2015, impacted by lower Engineering and Construction revenue.

Looking ahead, Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2017, assuming a comparable environment.

At the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a 2016 dividend of 2.60 euros per share. Taking into account the restatement related to the rights issue, the dividend increases by +2.7 percent. The ex-dividend date has been set for May 15, 2017 and the payment scheduled for May 17, 2017.

The Board also approved the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2017, in particular - the reappointment for a four-year term of Thierry Peugeot, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2005, and the appointment of one new Board member, for a term of four years, Xavier Huillard.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided the attribution in the second half of 2017 of 1 free share for 10 existing.

The Board of Directors has noted that the term of office of Thierry Desmarest will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of May 3, 2017.

At the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2017, the Board of Directors will be composed of 12 members, 11 of them elected and one Director representing the employees. The Board will be composed of five women and six board members who are foreign nationals.

