Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air Liquide":
Air Liquide Announces Acquisition Of Serdex
05.01.17 08:52
dpa-AFX
LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said that its subsidiary Seppic, designer and supplier of specialty ingredients for health and beauty, recently finalized the acquisition of the Serdex division of Bayer. The acquisition strengthens Seppic's footprint in natural active ingredients for cosmetics.
The global specialty active ingredients for cosmetics represent a market over 900 million euros, of which natural active ingredients are a fast growing segment.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,57 €
|104,912 €
|-0,342 €
|-0,33%
|05.01./09:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120073
|850133
|106,16 €
|85,28 €
Werte im Artikel
101,85
-0,20%
104,57
-0,33%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,90 €
|0,00%
|04.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|110,23 $
|+1,13%
|03.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|105,30 €
|0,00%
|04.01.17
|München
|105,10 €
|0,00%
|08:13
|Frankfurt
|104,786 €
|-0,16%
|08:12
|Stuttgart
|104,57 €
|-0,33%
|08:03
|Berlin
|105,30 €
|-0,53%
|08:07
|Hamburg
|104,53 €
|-0,54%
|08:10
|Hannover
|104,53 €
|-0,54%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|Air Liquide geht neue Wege
|02.06.14
|1
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|27.07.06