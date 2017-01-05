Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air Liquide":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Air Liquide Announces Acquisition Of Serdex




05.01.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said that its subsidiary Seppic, designer and supplier of specialty ingredients for health and beauty, recently finalized the acquisition of the Serdex division of Bayer. The acquisition strengthens Seppic's footprint in natural active ingredients for cosmetics.


The global specialty active ingredients for cosmetics represent a market over 900 million euros, of which natural active ingredients are a fast growing segment.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,57 € 104,912 € -0,342 € -0,33% 05.01./09:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120073 850133 106,16 € 85,28 €
Werte im Artikel
101,85 minus
-0,20%
104,57 minus
-0,33%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,90 € 0,00%  04.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 110,23 $ +1,13%  03.01.17
Düsseldorf 105,30 € 0,00%  04.01.17
München 105,10 € 0,00%  08:13
Frankfurt 104,786 € -0,16%  08:12
Stuttgart 104,57 € -0,33%  08:03
Berlin 105,30 € -0,53%  08:07
Hamburg 104,53 € -0,54%  08:10
Hannover 104,53 € -0,54%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Air Liquide geht neue Wege 02.06.14
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 27.07.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...